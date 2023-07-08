StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
ENG opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
