StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.