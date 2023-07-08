StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

