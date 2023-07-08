StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

