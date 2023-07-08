StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Hold

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of SAVE opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.