Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 229 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,577,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,850,000 after buying an additional 630,073 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

