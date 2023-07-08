Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $229,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.38.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

