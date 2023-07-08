Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $278,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

