Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

