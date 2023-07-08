Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 789 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

