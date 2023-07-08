Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Synopsys worth $57,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $431.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

