Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 292 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 109.4% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

