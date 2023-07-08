Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.