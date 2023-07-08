TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

