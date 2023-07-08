TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

