TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

