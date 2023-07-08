TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.04 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

