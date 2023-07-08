TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

