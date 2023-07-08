TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EPD stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

