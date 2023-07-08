TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

