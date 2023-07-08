TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,168 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

