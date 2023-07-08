TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,061 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

