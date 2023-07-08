TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

