TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

