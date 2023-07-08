TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

