TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.