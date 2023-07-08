TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

