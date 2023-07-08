TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

