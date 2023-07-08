TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Loop Capital

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.36.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.0 %

SNX stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,998 shares of company stock worth $5,396,105 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

