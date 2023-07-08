TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

