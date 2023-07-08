Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $42.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:TPX opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

