TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.