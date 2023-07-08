TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
