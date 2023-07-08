The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $277.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.