The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $113.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,768.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

