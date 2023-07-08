The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

