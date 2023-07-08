The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $52.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.41.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kroger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,405 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

