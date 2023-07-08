The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Insider Sells A$542,855.23 in Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH – Free Report) insider Gavin Argyle sold 1,974,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18), for a total value of A$542,855.23 ($361,903.48).
Market Herald Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.94.
Market Herald Company Profile
