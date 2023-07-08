The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 120,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 793,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.