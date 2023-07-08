The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

