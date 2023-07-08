The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

