The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

