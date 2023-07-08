Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 7.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
