Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 625 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

