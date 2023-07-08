Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

