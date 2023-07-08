Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

