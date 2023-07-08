Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

