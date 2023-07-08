Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

