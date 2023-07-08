Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

