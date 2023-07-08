Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average is $185.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.