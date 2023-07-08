Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $91,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.