Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $95,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

SWKS opened at $108.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.